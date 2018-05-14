Berkeley jolted by magnitude 3.5 earthquake Monday evening

Update, 8:30 p.m. The U.S. Geological Survey has reviewed the data from Monday’s earthquake, determining the magnitude was 3.5, down from the initially reported 3.8 and 3.6.

Original story, 7:50 p.m. Berkeley was jolted by an earthquake Monday evening at 7:18 p.m.

Early data from the U.S. Geological Survey put the quake’s epicenter in Oakland, near Joaquin Miller Park and Holy Names University. The magnitude was initially measured at 3.8, then downgraded to 3.6 a couple minutes after.

Berkeleyside readers immediately took to Twitter to share their reactions and experiences.

“Quick shake, nothing major!” wrote @batuwarrior.

To @meetasengupta, it felt like a “Big jolt. 3 seconds?”

A small earthquake was just felt in Berkeley. Remember to drop, cover, and hold on any time you feel earthquake shaking. — City of Berkeley (@CityofBerkeley) May 15, 2018

“Yup. My office building in downtown Oakland just shook dramatically for a few seconds,” Tweeted @gamesmasterg9.

“Short sharp shock behind the berkeley hills,” wrote @elizasforest.