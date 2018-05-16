Sounds delicious: Former Chez Panisse chef Cal Peternell cooks with celebrities on his new podcast (Nosh)
After BBQ spat goes viral, protesters demand civil action (East Bay Times)
Hs Lordships in Berkeley to close after nearly 50 years on the bay (Hs Lordships/Facebook)
Chow Danville closing after ten years (East Bay Times)
In San Leandro, Fusion Delight specializes in edible cuteness (East Bay Express)
The essential guide to eating and drinking in Alameda (Eater SF)
The Nosh Wire: 05.16.18
Sounds delicious: Former Chez Panisse chef Cal Peternell cooks with celebrities on his new podcast (Nosh)