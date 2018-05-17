Watch: In Berkeley, a 106-year-old high-school newspaper defies the odds

Every two weeks, student journalists at Berkeley High publish and distribute 1,500 copies of a printed newspaper that keeps their school informed, not just about what’s happening on campus, but in their city too. The team puts in all the work producing the 106-year-old independent paper out of classroom time, and raises the funds to produce it. They are swimming against the tide in terms of print papers which are cutting back or closing down across the nation. In the video, above, Lorin Eleni Gill goes behind the scenes at the Berkeley High Jacket.

Become a Member Stories like this are made possible through your support. Become a member by contributing any amount, and be part of the future of independent, local journalism. BECOME A MEMBER TODAY