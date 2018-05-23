Berkeley police arrest two after car chase into Oakland late Tuesday night

Sirens wailed through Berkeley late Tuesday night as police chased a vehicle into Oakland after receiving a report of a fight and a robbery attempt.

Officers ultimately arrested two suspects in North Oakland, authorities said. One victim was sent to the hospital with a head injury.

Berkeley police responded to a call about a group fighting and an attempted robbery near Regent Street and Dwight Way at 11:17 p.m., said Lt. Angela Hawk of BPD.

“The suspects fled as officers arrived and were seen getting into a vehicle,” she said in an email around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police pursued the suspects into Oakland, where they “abandoned the vehicle” near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 54th Street, according to Hawk. BPD detained and later arrested two people. Hawk said she did not have information on the identities of those arrested.

She said one victim sustained a non-life threatening injury to his head and was brought to a hospital. Police are investigating the incident that resulted in the head injury, she said.

On Twitter, Daniel Singh wrote that he was driving near Fulton and Haste streets when the fleeing driver almost plowed into him.

“Wow, high-speed chase in #Berkeley almost hit me head on! Hope everyone ended up ok!” he Tweeted at 11:48 p.m. Singh said the driver swerved at the last second but still knocked off his side mirror.

According to unconfirmed police scanner chatter around midnight Tuesday, police were still pursuing a third suspect after they detained the first two. Berkeleyside has asked BPD for more information.