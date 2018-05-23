Bites: Tammy’s Chicken in Waffles, Roxie Deli closing, FIVE to be replaced by Zino, Da Nang reopens (Nosh)
La Perla serves Puerto Rican food with soul (East Bay Express)
The Athletic Club Oakland opens with sports bar fare, 37 TV screens (East Bay Express)
Where to eat at Oakland International Airport [OAK] (Eater)
First Bite: Augie’s brisket has bite (Diablo)
Redfield Cider Bar and Bottle Shop coming to Rockridge (Hoodline)
Cal favorite Henry’s scores big with the food (SFGate)
The Nosh Wire: 05.23.18
