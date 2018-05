Tucked along 10th Street in West Berkeley, you’ll find the Girls Garage — a space for girls aged 9 to 17 to build and design. Each year, 200 girls walk in to learn everything from carpentry and welding to laser etching at the 3,600-square-foot workshop. They walk out with a fearless sense of confidence.

