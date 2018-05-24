Animal-rights activists bury dead piglet in Berkeley park

Activists buried a dead piglet in a Berkeley park on Thursday morning to call attention to the mistreatment of animals.

The 200 or so demonstrators led a “funeral procession” down University Avenue around 9 a.m., marching in black clothing to deliver eulogies, dig a grave for the piglet and scatter other animals’ ashes at Civic Center Park.

“We are pushing for a world in which we don’t treat animals as objects, but respect them as the living, feeling individuals we know them to be,” said Matt Johnson, spokesman for Direct Action Everywhere.

When animals like Chloe the piglet die, they’re typically “discarded, consumed or thrown in the trash,” Johnson said. This time, she was nestled in a tiny white coffin lined with roses.

In a press release, the animal-rights group said the piglet was buried at City Hall, but a video of the demonstration shows activists at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park, across the street from the Old City Hall building.

Berkeleyside reached out to Berkeley officials for comment, and to ask whether it is illegal to bury an animal on city property, but they could not be reached by press time. Berkeleyside will update this story when a response is received.

Direct Action Everywhere, or DxE, is based out of the Berkeley Animal Rights Center on Channing Way but operates in cities throughout the country. The group is known for provocative protests, often featuring fake blood and half-clothed humans. The activists stage “rescues” from farms and slaughterhouses where they say animals live in squalor until they’re murdered.

Chloe was already dead when DxE “found” her at a Smithfield Foods farm in California, Johnson said.

DxE has held many demonstrations in Berkeley, including at Chez Panisse, Whole Foods on Telegraph Avenue and, at one point weekly, in front of the Local Butcher Shop on Cedar Street. The activists scaled back those protests when the shop owners agreed, under duress, to hang a sign in the window that said, “Attention: Animals’ lives are their right. Killing them is violent and unjust, no matter how it’s done.”

The dramatic actions are intended to “start a conversation” about the inhumane conditions animals languish in, Johnson said.

They also got some DxE members into trouble recently.

In early May, six of the activists were charged with felony theft in Utah for taking a turkey from a Norbest farm. Just this week, five of them got additional charges related to a high-profile, factory-farm piglet rescue the FBI got involved in. According to DxE, they’re facing up to 60 years in prison.

“We did what any compassionate person would do” by exposing the dire conditions and rescuing a dying animal from the Smithfield site, Johnson said. The activists took photos of pigs living in small crates on top of other animals’ dead bodies, and saw “baby pigs bathing in their mothers’ feces,” he said.

The new charges came just before the week-long Animal Liberation Conference in Berkeley.

Thursday’s funeral was the first of multiple demonstrations to come during the conference, Johnson said, including a large march planned for San Francisco on Saturday.