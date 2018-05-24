Berkeley probationer charged with loaded gun possession, drug sales

Berkeley police recovered a loaded gun, marijuana for sale, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine during the arrest of a probationer downtown earlier this week, authorities report.

Arrested was 54-year-old Berkeley man Lamon Johnson, said the Berkeley Police Department in a statement Thursday. Johnson also was found with two methamphetamine pipes and someone else’s ID card, police said.

The arrest took place Wednesday just after 7 a.m. at Shattuck and University avenues when a BPD officer recognized Johnson and was familiar with his probation status and “narcotics history,” BPD said.

Johnson’s probation status allowed police to search him, which turned up the concealed revolver, ID card and many of the drugs, authorities said.

BPD later searched Johnson again, before taking him into jail, and found what they believed to be methamphetamine, according to police.

Johnson remains in custody, according to county jail records online, and has been charged with six felonies related to firearms and drugs. One charge involved committing a crime while on bail.

Johnson is being held on $240,000 bail and is set for a pretrial hearing Wednesday.