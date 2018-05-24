The Berkeley Wire: 05.24.18

- Direct Action Everywhere activists face felony charges (CBS)
- Prosecutor elections now a front line in justice wars (The Marshall Project)
- Victim asks how Berkeley police could ignore rape evidence (SF Chronicle)
- Cal favorite Henry's scores big with the food (SF Chronicle)
- Italian Studies Professor Steven Botterill dies at 60 (Daily Cal)
- Russ Tilleman, an activist, to run for District 8 City Council seat (Daily Cal)
- Joana Caneiro to step down as music director of Berkeley Symphony (Berkeley Symphony)