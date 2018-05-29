Oakland man arrested on Telegraph with loaded pistol, large-capacity magazine

Berkeley police pulled over an Oakland man Saturday night in the Southside neighborhood near UC Berkeley, and found a loaded gun with an illegal high-capacity magazine in his car, authorities report.

Lt. Kevin Reece said a BPD officer noticed a traffic violation at about 10 p.m. at Telegraph Avenue and Dwight Way.

The officer pulled over the driver, who was identified as 26-year-old Everett Walker of Oakland.

The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and also discovered that its registration had expired nearly a year before.

Reece said any vehicle registration that expired more than six months ago can result in a tow.

Officers impounded the vehicle for the expired registration, and searched it as part of that process, he said.

During the search, police found a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat, Reece said.

A passenger in the vehicle was released, he said, but Walker was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies related to the gun, including the presence of a large-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded, concealed firearm in a vehicle, and being a felon or other prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition are illegal under state law.

Walker is being held on $170,000 bail at Berkeley Jail, and is set to appear at Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland on Tuesday morning for arraignment, according to county court records online.