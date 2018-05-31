The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of June 1-3

SUNDAY STREETS Berkeley hosted its first Sunday Streets in 2012, and it’s back this weekend with a greatly expanded range (Shattuck Avenue will be closed from Rose to Channing, Durant Avenue will be closed from Shattuck to Bowditch, and Telegraph will be closed from Bancroft to Dwight). The idea behind Sunday Streets is to turn streets into parks and have people (and plenty of dogs) replace car traffic. You’re encouraged to walk, bike, skate, dance and play. The emphasis is on fitness and fun and commercial activities are discouraged on the streets (although stores and restaurants will of course be open). Among the special events for this year’s Sunday Streets will be the new Cornerfest, where live music will be performed on three stages at Shattuck and Durant. At Telegraph, there will be special events connected to the Berkeley World Music Festival (see below), and Spats will be hosting a retro dance party. There’s also the first-ever Downtown Berkeley Pet Parade, which will assemble at 11:30 a.m. in the Walgreens parking lot at Cedar and Shattuck and amble to Shattuck and Durant starting at noon. Sunday, June 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PINTS FOR PAWS How would you draw a Venn diagram of beer geeks and dog lovers? If the success of the annual Pints for Paws, which raises crucial funds for Berkeley Humane, is any indication, the intersection of the two sets is enormous. Attendees can do unlimited sampling of around 100 craft beers, meet local craft brewers, cider makers and artisanal winemakers. There’s also a wide range of food from local food trucks and vendors, as well as live music. Needless to say, you’re encouraged to bring your crowd-friendly dogs (on leash). For 21 and over only (although parents can carry babies in a harness or backpack). Berkeleyside is a sponsor of Pints for Paws. Saturday, June 2, 2-5 p.m., Ninth Street and Carleton Street.

BERKELEY WORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL The free Berkeley World Music Festival features musical genres from every corner of the world. It kicks off on Friday night with a party at La Peña Cultural Center, and continues with a bewildering range of music in a variety of indoor and outdoor venues in the Telegraph Avenue neighborhood on Saturday and Sunday (Moroccan musician Yassir Chaly, left, performs on the People’s Park stage at 1 p.m. on Saturday). You can find information either on the website or by stopping at the main information booth at Telegraph and Haste.

BERKELEY FESTIVAL The San Francisco Early Music Society’s biennial Berkeley Festival and Exhibition opens on Sunday with performances of Handel’s Serse (4 p.m., by Seattle Historical Arts for Kids) and Charpentier choral works (7:30 p.m., by California Bach Society) at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. This year’s festival reimagines the concept of traditional early music by broadening the boundaries to include historically informed masterworks from as far back as the early Middle Ages through the Romantic era. See the festival website for main stage and fringe performances, as well as details of the free exhibition. Runs through June 10.

REFUGEE ART SHOW The non-profit Love Borders for Refugees in Need provides art supplies to refugees from war-torn countries in camps in Greece. On Saturday at the Persian Center the organization will be hosting a show of work by children and adult artists living in refugee camps. All proceeds from the art are returned to the refugee artist to assist them with living and survival expenses. Saturday, June 2, 4-8 p.m., Persian Center, 2029 Durant Ave.

