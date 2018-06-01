Man injured in South Berkeley gunfight; police are investigating

A man was shot, but expected to survive, during a volley of gunfire in South Berkeley on Friday evening, authorities say.

Curious about the car chase that took place shortly after the shooting? Here’s what we have gleaned.

Police were called to Sacramento and Oregon streets just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire, said Lt. Peter Hong of the Berkeley Police Department. One reader told Berkeleyside he heard 8-10 shots.

Minutes later, police spotted a vehicle — at San Pablo and Ashby avenues — that had been reported at the gunfire scene. Officers found a man inside who had been shot, Hong said. Police also found a gun in the vehicle, he said.

Occupants in two vehicles appear to have fired at each other at Sacramento and Oregon, according to preliminary indications, but police are still investigating.

The Berkeley Fire Department responded and took the injured man to an area hospital for medical treatment. He is expected to survive, said Hong.

Police remain on the scene, canvassing at Sacramento and Oregon streets.

