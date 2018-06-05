Update: Pedestrian in critical condition after being pinned under vehicle

A female pedestrian was pinned under a vehicle Tuesday evening during a traffic collision in North Berkeley, authorities report.

Police and firefighters responded to the crash, at Sacramento and Delaware streets by the North Berkeley BART station, just after 7:30 p.m.

Assistant Chief Keith May of the Berkeley Fire Department said the woman was transported “Code 3” — with lights and sirens — to a local trauma center for care.

Berkeley Police Officer Byron White, department spokesman, said the 32-year-old woman had been walking north on the west side of Sacramento Street, near the BART station, when a vehicle turning left onto Delaware struck her. White said she was in critical condition as of about 8:30 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperative, he said, and there has been no indication of a crime.

Officers said over the radio that the driver had agreed to a voluntary blood draw. White said that’s standard procedure in any critical collision — “just to rule it out.” There has been no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

White said Sacramento Street is closed southbound and westbound on Delaware. Other streets in the area also are affected.

Sacramento and Delaware may be closed “for a few hours,” BPD said in a Nixle alert shortly before 9 p.m. “Please consider alternate routes while traveling through the area.”

Berkeleyside will update this story if additional information becomes available.

This story was updated after publication due to the developing nature of events.