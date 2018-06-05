The Nosh Wire: 06.05.18

- Meet Your Maker: Minh Tsai of Hodo in West Oakland (Nosh)
- Hang out with E-40 at Lake Chalet's new tequila pier bar (East Bay Express)
- With #AllergicToEverything, Oakland resident aims to publish cookbook with food allergies in mind (East Bay Express)
- Marion Nestle looks back at 30 years of agitating for better food (Civil Eats)
- Cheap Eats: Café Umami (Diablo)
- Dyafa proves that Reem Assil is the chef to watch (SF Weekly)
- Modern Filipino pop-up opens in Emeryville sports bar Hometown Heroes (Eater)
- Oeste introduces rooftop dining to Oakland (Oakland Magazine)