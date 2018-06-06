Buffy Wicks, Dan Kalb top crowded Assembly District 15 primary race

Former Obama White House staffer Buffy Wicks and Oakland City Councilman Dan Kalb are the winners of the primary for Assembly District 15, on the basis of the pre-certified count of the June 5 primary election. With 100% of precincts recorded, but with some mail-in ballots and conditional ballots still to be tallied, Wicks topped the primary contest with 31.1%, followed by Kalb with 14.9%.

Kalb finished just ahead of Richmond Councilwoman Jovanka Beckles, who tallied 14.6%. Only 182 votes separate Kalb and Beckles, which is a narrow enough result that it could change with additional counting.

There were 12 candidates in the race to succeed Tony Thurmond in the State Assembly.

Berkeley school board member Judy Appel finished in fourth, with 11.6%. UC Berkeley student Pranav Jandhyala, the lone Republican in the primary, finished sixth with 6.7% of the vote. Berkeley City Councilman Ben Bartlett finished eighth, with 3.4%.

Wicks and either Kalb or Beckles, all Democrats, will face off in the November General Election.

The primary race for the Alameda County District Attorney was won by incumbent Nancy O’Malley with 59% of the vote. Challenger Pamela Price, a civil rights attorney who ran a well-funded campaign on a police-accountability and anti-mass-incarceration platform, garnered 40% of the vote. Winners of two-candidate primaries with more than 50% of the vote are elected directly, and will not appear on the November ballot.

Wicks was easily the best-funded candidate for the Assembly seat, having raised over $650,000 from 1,225 donors. Appel was successful in fundraising – second to Wicks with $279,000 from 557 contributors – but fell short of Kalb.