Man, 21, robbed by men with gun near People’s Park in Berkeley

Two men with a gun robbed a 21-year-old in Berkeley’s Southside neighborhood of his cellphone early Thursday morning, authorities report.

The man was walking near People’s Park, at Bowditch Street and Dwight Way, shortly after 1:10 a.m. when two men drove up in a white newer model SUV, police said in a statement Thursday morning shortly before 7 a.m.

The University of California Police Department said a passenger got out of the SUV, pointed a gun at the man and took his phone. The robber got back in the SUV and the driver fled “in an unknown direction.”

The crime was not reported for about an hour, police said, and no arrests have been made.

UCPD described the man with the gun as 25, 5 foot 10, with a thin build in a hoodie. The firearm was described as a small, black semi-automatic handgun.

All police said about the driver was that he was male.

See the full alert, along with safety tips from UCPD, on the Nixle website. Find more public safety stories on Berkeleyside.

[Note: This story initially listed the wrong cross street at Bowditch where the robbery took place. This story has been corrected.]