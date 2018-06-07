Probationer faces new gun and drug sales charges after arrest by Berkeley police

An Alameda man is facing firearm and drug sales charges after Berkeley police found him, during a probation search Wednesday, with thousands of dollars in cash, a loaded gun and a “large amount” of cocaine, authorities report.

Wednesday evening, an officer on patrol near Willard Park, at 2730 Hillegass Ave., saw a man sitting in an SUV with the window rolled down at about 5:40 p.m., said Officer Byron White, in response to a Berkeleyside inquiry. The officer knew the man was on probation, so he decided to take a closer look.

White said BPD keeps an eye on the park because of reports from residents periodically “about persons trespassing or lingering in and around properties to do drugs, consume alcohol, or other things that negatively affect the quality of life in the neighborhood.”

The officer was on Regent Street, near Derby Street, when he recognized the man in the SUV and decided to conduct a probation search. White said the officer was surprised to find several thousand dollars in cash in the man’s pockets, a loaded handgun in the vehicle and “a large quantity of powdered cocaine in addition to other items commonly used in drug sales.”

BPD identified the arrested man as 38-year-old Terry Chantino Beasley. He was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded and concealed firearm, possession of controlled substances while armed with a loaded firearm, violating his probation, and other gun-related charges.

According to jail logs online, Beasley, who is a student, has since been charged with seven felonies related to drug sales and the loaded gun.

He remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin but his next court appearance is currently unlisted.