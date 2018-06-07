The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of June 8-10

HORSE RACES If you’re looking to enjoy the nice weather, consider making your way down to Golden Gate Fields to watch the horse races on Saturday. The first race begins at 12:15 p.m., with nine races in total, ending around 4 p.m. Between races, you can also enjoy live music, bites from local food trucks, and specialty beers sold on site. For the more serious horse racing fans, The Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. If you’re the betting type, don’t forget to bring cash. While Golden Gate Fields has ATMs, they note that “you’ll save time and a withdrawal fee if you bring your own.” General admission is $5, and parking is free. Golden Gate Fields, 1100 Eastshore Highway.

CHANGEMAKER GLOBAL PITCH For the past two months, 325 teens from 11 countries around the globe have been using Stanford’s Design Thinking process to come up with innovative solutions to our world’s most pressing issues, including climate change, mental health and global poverty. This Sunday, you can watch the finalists pitch their ideas to a panel of judges, for the chance to win funding to help bring their projects to life. The Global Pitch Event is part of The Changemaker Project, which aims to “equip young people with the tools and skills they need to create a better world.” The event will be held at the David Brower Center in downtown Berkeley. Tickets are $8. If you require ADA accessible seating, the Brower Center asks that you contact them in advance at events@browercenter.org. David Brower Center, 2150 Allston Way.

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG If you haven’t seen Ubuntu Theater Project’s performance of Topdog/Underdog (left), the Pulitzer Prize winning play by Suzan-Lori Parks, this weekend is your second-to-last chance to do so. The plot centers around two brothers, Lincoln and Booth, as they struggle with a lifelong rivalry, confronting themes of power, masculinity and brotherhood along the way (you can read Berkeleyside’s full review). Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks is a MacArthur “Genius” Grant recipient and an Associate Artist at Yale Rep. She is also the recipient of the The PEN-Laura Pels Award for excellence in playwriting, and a Guggenheim Fellowship. Performances will take place on Friday and Sunday, and tickets are between $15 and $45 online, or pay-what-you-can at the door. Waterfront Playhouse & Conservatory, 2020 Fourth St. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit Ubuntu Theater.

EAST BAY OPEN STUDIOS The second weekend of East Bay Open Studios begins this Saturday at 11 a.m. Open Studios are free, self-guided tours of artist studios and exhibition spaces, and have been running for over 40 years. They offer a unique opportunity to interact with local artists in a more intimate setting than the typical gallery opening, and hear what inspires their art. Participants also have the opportunity to purchase pieces and watch live demonstrations. Some artists also offer refreshments and live music at their spaces. To learn more about the artists and studio locations, visit East Bay Open Studios.

DANCE, DANCE, DANCE On the second Sunday of every month, BAMPFA — in partnership with the Downtown Berkeley Association — will be showing free, outdoor movie matinees on their massive LED screen at Addison and Oxford St. The dance-themed series starts this Sunday at 4 p.m., with Singin’ in the Rain, and will continue until mid-October. Subsequent films include The Red Shoes, Step, and West Side Story. BAMPFA advises viewers to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Berkeleyside advises them to also bring snacks. Addison Street and Oxford Street.

