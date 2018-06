West Berkeley has a long history of manufacturing, but the types of plants operating there these days are more likely to be wineries, tech spaces or coffee roasters than industrial companies. This makes the opening last year of ZenBooth, which makes private phone booths for open office spaces, all the more surprising.

