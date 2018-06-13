Shop Talk: Ink Off Me; Twig and Fig; UP Plumbing Supply

INK OFF ME If you’ve ever thought about having a tattoo removed, a new business at the corner of Telegraph and Ashby can give you a hand. Ink Off Me is a tattoo removal service that opened on May 24, taking over the spot previously occupied by Cricket Wireless. Ink Off Me does just what it sounds like, offering laser tattoo removal. It’s the third location for the business, as it has shops in Sacramento and Stockton too. All three Ink Off Me locations are owned by Christopher Bendinelli, an RN with Sutter Health, and they are managed by Karlee Wootan. The Berkeley shop is currently open only one day a week, but the plan to extend hours as demand calls for it. “We have had a lot of clients from the Bay Area come to our Sacramento office so opening here seemed like a great idea,” said Wootan. “Berkeley seemed most central, and this location in particular, on Telegraph and Ashby, felt like a busy commercial location, convenient to public transit lines and a good fit to serve the university as well.” Wootan added that there are many reasons people decide to have a tattoo removed, and it can be life-changing for some. “We’re happy to part of that improvement for others and to join this new community,” she said. Ink Off Me offers only tattoo removal for now, but has plans to expand its menu to include laser hair removal, facials as well as other services. A grand opening date is pending. InkOffMe, 2999 Telegraph Ave. (at Ashby), Berkeley 94705. Tel: 510-710-7221. Open Thursdays only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Connect on Facebook.

TWIG & FIG After a five-week hiatus, Twig & Fig Paperie & Letterpress Atelier in North Berkeley’s Walnut Square has re-opened under new ownership. Elizabeth Webster has managed the store for the past year and said she is looking to build on what the previous owner, Suzie McKig, began 14 years ago. “The shop will continue with sales of fine pens, stationery, inks and gifts, while expanding to include antiques and lost arts, paper craft and embroidery classes, community and salon nights and a showcasing of local artists,” said Pan Ellington, spokesperson for the store. McKig moved on to focus solely on her calligraphy school, Ink Academy. A grand re-opening celebration is in the planning stages, and Webster will be rolling out new ideas once she’s settled in. Twig & Fig, 2110 Vine St., Berkeley 94709. Tel: 510-848-5599. Open Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Connect on Instagram and Facebook.

UP PLUMBING SUPPLY A new plumbing supply store opened on University Avenue in late January. The business provides plumbing equipment for both residential and commercial uses. The shop is located in the Berkeley historical landmark building of Suendermann Plumbing Company, and has been home to other plumbing and hardware stores. UP Plumbing Supply is owned by Tony Godinez, a long-time general contractor. This is his first retail business, and he said he chose this location for its easy freeway access and lack of plumbing suppliers in the area. General Manager Eric Garcia said the business is actively engaged with The Amauta Foundation, a nonprofit that provides science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) educational opportunities and mentoring programs to empower under-represented youth. The store’s website states that the business, “wants to bring the Bay Area entrepreneurial spirit to our plumbing supply venture. We have a deep understanding of unique, hard-to-find plumbing parts… and do not require minimum orders.” UP Plumbing Supply, 921 University Ave. (at Ninth), Berkeley 94710. Tel: 510-646-8056. Open Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

