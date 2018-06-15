Get Ryan Farr’s recipes for cole slaw and potato salad

San Francisco chef Ryan Farr first announced he’d be opening a second location of his popular 4505 Burgers & BBQ in Oakland back in 2016. Farr fans had hoped they’d be noshing on his smoked meat plates and fried chicken sandwiches by now, but his East Bay outpost, found within the former Glenn’s Hot Dogs space on MacArthur Boulevard in the Laurel District, has yet to open. Unfortunately, as they often do, construction delays have continued to push back the much-anticipated opening. And so we continue to wait…

As a consolation prize, Farr has been offering his burgers, sandwiches, meat plates and other BBQ goodies via delivery services like Caviar and UberEats since late last year. And now, Nosh readers will get a little something extra for their patience.

Farr has shared with us recipes for two essential BBQ sides: 4505 Classic Cole Slaw and 4505 State Fair Potato Salad. His tangy and creamy cole slaw, made with a combination of mayo, sour cream and a little bit of apple cider vinegar, is stepped up with the addition of celery seeds. And his potato salad reminds us of good ol’ Americana — potatoes smashed with mayo, relish and a bit of mustard for that brightness of flavor and that nostalgic yellow hue. Both will be perfect accompaniments for all those picnics, potlucks and BBQs we’ll be attending this summer.

4505 Classic Cole Slaw

Serves 8

8 cups shredded cabbage

1/3 cup white onion, sliced thin

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 1/2 tbsp sugar

1 1/2 tbsp salt

1 tbsp pepper

1 1/2 tbsp celery seed

1 1/2 cup mayo

1 cup sour cream

Macerate cabbage and white onion in apple cider vinegar with sugar, salt, pepper and

celery seed for 15 minutes. Drain purged liquid.

Mix together mayo and sour cream.

Toss all ingredients together and keep cold until ready to serve.

4505 State Fair Potato Salad

Serves 8

5 pounds (about 15 potatoes) Yukon potatoes

1/4 cup celery, diced

1/2 cup green bell pepper, diced

1/3 cup yellow onion, diced

2 cups mayo

1 cup relish

1/3 cup mustard

2 tsp salt

1⁄2 tsp pepper

1⁄4 tsp cayenne

Paprika or parsley for garnish (optional)

Boil potatoes until fork tender

Mix mustard, mayo, relish, with salt, pepper, and cayenne in a medium-sized bowl.

Incorporate chopped vegetables.

When potatoes are tender place in a bowl and pour wet ingredient mixture over.

Smash potatoes to mix and incorporate all ingredients

Refrigerate until serving. Garnish with Parsley or Paprika. Enjoy!