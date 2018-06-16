Man’s body, wrecked kayak found near Berkeley marina

A man’s body was recovered in the San Francisco Bay near Berkeley on Saturday, and the wreckage of a kayak also was found, authorities report.

Officials are still working on the case. The U.S. Coast Guard received a call Saturday at 7:15 p.m. about a body in the water near the Berkeley marina, said Lt. Dave Lindenau of the Berkeley Police Department.

The Coast Guard located the body and called BPD, Lindenau said.

The person has not yet been identified. The coroner’s office responded to the scene to take custody of the body.

A Berkeleyside reader reported seeing a “rescue helicopter and launch in the water” Saturday around 7:15 p.m.

Berkeleyside has sought comment from the Coast Guard and will update this story when more is known.