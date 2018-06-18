Berkeley Juneteenth celebrates community, freedom

Northern California’s longest-running Juneteenth Festival was held in brilliant sunshine on the Adeline-Ashby corridor on Sunday. For over 30 years, Berkeley’s Juneteenth celebration has provided enthusiastic crowds with an African American cultural experience with history, art, food, music, dance and spoken word. Juneteenth originated with the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, but its celebration has grown over the years to be a broader commemoration of African American freedom.

