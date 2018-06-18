Come have coffee with Berkeleyside this Friday

Join Berkeleyside journalists Emilie Raguso and Natalie Orenstein this Friday at 1 p.m. for a coffee meet up at Café Leila.

See the event page on Facebook. Details also appear at the bottom of this story.

This event is part of our Coffee with Berkeleyside series that started in April this year. We’ll be hosting them monthly moving forward, at different cafes around Berkeley.

At previous coffee meet ups, readers discussed the city council, new development projects, and gentrification with Berkeleyside journalists and staff. They also had a chance to tell us what recent stories they liked, and what they would like to see more of.

If you know a location that would work well for our next event, let us know in the comments.

Café Leila is at 1724 San Pablo Ave. The event will be held from 1-2 p.m. this Friday, June 22.