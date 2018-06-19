Man who punched cop charged with misdemeanor battery

A man arrested on suspicion of punching a police officer, and giving her a concussion, has been charged with misdemeanor battery on a peace officer by the Alameda County district attorney’s office.

Zhong Xin Yang, who is 34 years old and homeless, according to BPD, was arrested Wednesday evening in downtown Berkeley, according to police.

Officer Byron White, BPD spokesman, said an officer had gone to Allston Way and Shattuck Avenue at 5:20 p.m. to check on a man reported to have passed out and been unresponsive.

The officer, who is a trained medic and Crisis Intervention Team member, started a conversation with Yang, White said. The Berkeley Fire Department also responded to perform a medical evaluation.

“When the officer tried to keep the man there for medical personnel to treat him, the man turned around and punched the officer in the face,” White said. The officer called for emergency “Code 3 cover” over the radio to ask other officers to help her.

“The man continued his attack, tackling the officer on the ground,” White said. “The arriving firefighters quickly jumped in to assist the officer in restraining the man until additional officers could arrive.”

Yang was arrested on suspicion of felony assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, White said.

The BPD officer was treated and released from a local hospital with cuts and bruises, along with a concussion.

Yang remains in custody and is being held on $5,000 bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

According to court records online, Yang was charged with misdemeanor battery with injury on emergency personnel. He is set to enter a plea Tuesday morning at Wiley Manuel Courthouse in downtown Oakland.