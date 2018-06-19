Police: UC Berkeley student in critical condition after DUI driver struck her

A 21-year-old UC Berkeley student who was struck by a DUI driver while jogging in a Southside crosswalk is now in critical condition with a head injury, police report.

The woman was jogging at Durant Avenue and Dana Street on Monday shortly before 9:45 p.m. when the driver hit her, said Officer Byron White, BPD spokesman. Officers determined the driver had been heading east on Durant when the collision happened.

Police and firefighters responded and the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers conducted an investigation and arrested Berkeley resident Esteban Slavitt, 26, on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.

According to jail records online, Slavitt remains in custody and has been charged with driving under the influence causing injury, a felony, as well as a special allegation for causing great bodily injury.

His next court appearance is not listed.