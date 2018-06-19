The Nosh Wire: 06.19.18

- Bites: Oori Rice Triangles opens in Rockridge, Berkeley Bowl is being sued, Plum Bar pop-ups (Nosh)
- East Coast Italian ice favorite opens in Alameda (Eater)
- Top 3 restaurants near Oakland International Airport (Hoodline)
- Rita’s Ice now scooping in Alameda; next up: Santa Clara (East Bay Times)
- Wedding Inspiration: Berkeley restaurant Comal is a fab, unexpected backdrop for an authentic fête (7x7)
- Leading Roll: Why American cooks can’t quit the paper towel (Taste)
- With plastic straws on way out, Bay Area bartenders face paper straw shortage (SF Chronicle)