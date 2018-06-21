The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of June 22-24

SHAWN COLVIN In the 27 years since her debut, singer/songwriter Shawn Colvin has won three Grammy Awards, released 11 albums, written her memoir, and, needless to say, done a staggering amount of touring. She’s at the Freight & Salvage for two concerts this weekend. Here’s what the Freight says: “Her songs are slow-release works of craft and catharsis that become treasured, lifetime companions for their listeners.” Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 24, 7 p.m., Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, 2020 Addison St.

RISING STARS The BOSS fifth annual Rising Stars Youth Leadership Gala is on Friday night at the Hotel Shattuck Plaza. The gala honors local young people who are facing serious hardships – homelessness, criminal justice involvement, substance abuse recovery, poverty, family crises – and are working hard towards college and other life goals despite those challenges. Awards are in five categories: consistency, caring for family, role model, new direction, and community involvement. BOSS writes: “Not ‘typical’ high achievers, these are young people who are determined to do the best they can and fight for their dreams though it may feel like every day is a challenge.” There are performances by BHS Jazz and Kev Choice, remarks by Mayor Jesse Arreguín and State Senator Nancy Skinner, and a buffet dinner. Friday, June 22, 6 p.m., Hotel Shattuck Plaza, 2086 Allston Way.

ST PAUL ORATORIO If you know your classical music, you probably have heard a number of oratorios multiple times: Handel’s Messiah (duh), Bach’s Christmas Oratorio and his two Passions, Haydn’s Creation, and maybe Elgar’s Dream of Gerontius. But I’ll wager you haven’t heard Mendelssohn’s St Paul Oratorio. You have your chance this weekend, in performances by the Berkeley Community Chorus and Orchestra (all free). Here’s what music director Ming Luke has to say: the oratorio “encapsulates the essence and brilliance of Mendelssohn. This single piece pays homage and draws inspiration from Bach and Handel while at the same time showcasing Mendelssohn’s own staggering gifts as a craftsman and composer.” Friday, June 22, 8 p.m., Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24, 3 p.m., Hertz Hall, UC Berkeley.

KIDCHELLA The wincingly named KidChella is a free summer concert series for kids from the City of Berkeley’s recreation department. This Saturday, Andy Z, an award-winning children’s performer and singer/songwriter, will be playing in Strawberry Creek Park. The concert has been designed to be more intimate and accessible to children 6 and under. Each concert will have an interactive children’s performance, as well as some arts and crafts, bubble station and face painting. Families are encouraged to come along, perhaps with a picnic snack to enjoy in the park. Saturday, June 23, 3 p.m., Strawberry Creek Park, 1260 Allston Way.

AMATEUR RADIO FIELD DAY Field Day is ham radio’s open house nationally. More than 40,000 hams set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio’s “science, skill and service,” using only emergency power supplies. In Berkeley, the East Bay Amateur Radio Club along with NALCO ARES/RACES will be a César Chávez Park this weekend. You can learn how to get your own FCC radio license and find advice on getting on air. EBARC recommends Saturday between noon and 8 p.m. as the best time to visit, but the station will be open from 11 a.m. on Saturday and then again on Sunday morning until 11 a.m.

