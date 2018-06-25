Photos: On the summer solstice, Berkeleyside investors gather for first time

A few weeks after closing the first ever direct public offering made by a news organization, Berkeleyside hosted a celebration for the pioneering members of the community who became investors by buying stock in their local news site.

Check out a full gallery of party photos, by Melati Citrawireja.

The event was held on June 21, the summer solstice, in Berkeley. Around 200 guests joined the eight-strong Berkeleyside team to enjoy paella, tapas, wine, sangria and dessert on the leafy terrace and inside Easton Hall on Holy Hill. Glasses were raised in gratitude to all those who support Berkeleyside’s work in myriad ways — whether through investment, membership or by being the news site’s eyes and ears on the streets of the city.

Berkeleyside also throws parties for its members (people who contribute financially monthly or annually to support the site’s journalism), holds free open-house evenings with food and drink at its office and hosts community coffees in cafés around town.