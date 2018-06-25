Community

Photos: On the summer solstice, Berkeleyside investors gather for first time

6 6 Comments article
6
By Berkeleyside staff
Berkeleyside’s Doug Ng, right, talks to a guest at the news site’s first investor party, on June 21, 2018. Photo: Melati Citrawireja

A few weeks after closing the first ever direct public offering made by a news organization, Berkeleyside hosted a celebration for the pioneering members of the community who became investors by buying stock in their local news site.

Check out a full gallery of party photos, by Melati Citrawireja.

The event was held on June 21, the summer solstice, in Berkeley. Around 200 guests joined the eight-strong Berkeleyside team to enjoy paella, tapas, wine, sangria and dessert on the leafy terrace and inside Easton Hall on Holy Hill. Glasses were raised in gratitude to all those who support Berkeleyside’s work in myriad ways — whether through investment, membership or by being the news site’s eyes and ears on the streets of the city.

Berkeleyside also throws parties for its members (people who contribute financially monthly or annually to support the site’s journalism), holds free open-house evenings with food and drink at its office and hosts community coffees in cafés around town.


Two different paella were cooked and served to guests at the investor party. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Berkeleyside’s Sarah Han and Natalie Orenstein. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Guests at Berkeleyside’s investor party on June 21, 2018. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Guests at Berkeleyside’s investor party on June 21, 2018. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Guests at Berkeleyside’s investor party on June 21, 2018. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Guests at Berkeleyside’s investor party on June 21, 2018. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Berkeleyside’s Emilie Raguso (right) talks to a guest at its investor party on June 21, 2018. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Tapas at Berkeleyside’s investor party on June 21, 2018. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Guests at Berkeleyside’s investor party on June 21, 2018. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Guests at Berkeleyside’s investor party on June 21, 2018. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Guests at Berkeleyside’s investor party on June 21, 2018. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Berkeley High jazz musicians at Berkeleyside’s investor party on June 21, 2018. Photo: Melati Citrawireja
Raising a glass to Berkeleyside’s supporters. Left to right: former Berkeleyside business director Wendy Cohen, Tracey Taylor, Lance Knobel and Frances Dinkelspiel. Photo: Melati Citrawireja

Related Stories