San Francisco’s Pride weekend came to life in the 1970s. Berkeley has long been represented with floats, city officials and rank-and-file citizens. This year’s contingent featured Berkeley’s chief of police, marching BPD officers and even a recruiting booth. Cal was out in force too. Berkeleyside’s visual story-telling intern, Hao Guo, went to check out the action. Watch his short film, above.

