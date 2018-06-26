Pedestrian taken to hospital after West Berkeley crash

A woman is in stable condition, and expected to survive, after a driver struck her as she walked on University Avenue in West Berkeley on Monday night, authorities report.

Police were called to University and Ninth Street at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a collision between a driver in a westbound vehicle and a pedestrian, said Lt. Angela Hawk.

The woman was conscious and alert when police arrived, Hawk said. Paramedics took her to the hospital for treatment.

As of shortly before midnight, the woman was in stable condition with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Hawk said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, and there were no indications that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, she said.

The pedestrian’s location during the crash, and whether she had been using a crosswalk, were not immediately available. Her age and city of residence were not provided due to the preliminary nature of this report.

Berkeley resident Christine Schwartz said she was driving home from saying some goodbyes at Hs Lordships, set to close Sunday, when she saw a young woman on the ground as someone stood over her. She pulled over and learned that the woman on the ground had been hit by a motorist.

She said the driver of the involved Jeep stood nearby waiting for police. He “did not say much,” she said, adding, of the pedestrian, “hope she gets [the] care she needs.”

Berkeleyside will update this story if additional information is provided.