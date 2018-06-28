The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley this weekend

HOMELESSNESS ON SCREEN A Berkeley resident and scholar has made a documentary about the people who live on the streets, in our city and beyond. Samar Habib’s “Homeless: The Story of America’s Economic Refugees” will get its Berkeley premiere Saturday afternoon, at a fundraiser for Consider the Homeless. The film features interviews with residents, activists and elected officials throughout Berkeley and the Bay Area, so you’re likely to catch a glimpse of some of the stars. Tickets are $25, or pay-what-you-can. Saturday, June 30, 3:15 p.m., Berkeley Fellowship Hall, 1924 Cedar St.

MICHELANGELO ANTONIONI RETROSPECTIVE BAMPFA in downtown Berkeley kicked off a comprehensive retrospective of the films of Michelangelo Antonioni on June 15 and there’s time to enjoy more than one of the Italian modernist director’s movies, as the series runs through Aug. 31. Susan Oxtoby, senior film curator at BAMPFA, writes that many of Antonioni’s works are only represented by European distributors, so such a retrospective presents a rare treat. The films are screening concurrently with the archive’s Bergman 100 retrospective, and like the Swedish auteur, Antonioni extracts extraordinary depths of emotion from his actors and is highly regarded for his sensitive handling of women’s roles. See the full schedule of films online at BAMPFA.

WEST COAST CONTACT IMPROVISATION JAM The West Coast Contact Improvisation Jam is a five-day dance event that kicks off on Friday June 29, and runs daily from 10 a.m to midnight on the UC Berkeley campus. According to its organizers, the wcciJAM is created for dancers by dancers. “There will be ample space for participants to investigate Contact Improvisation, experiment, discuss, present, and above all JAM! Whether you are a long-time teacher or a first-time beginner, the JAM is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in dancing, and to gain perspective on the many ways Contact Improvisation is practiced.” The jam includes two five-day intensive workshops with Anya Cloud and Ray Chung, daily family offerings, single classes and a drop-in intensive with Ronja Ver and Rene Alvarez. Find out more at wcciJAM’s website. Friday June 29 through July 3, 10 a.m. to midnight daily, Hearst Gymnasium, UC Berkeley.

DARK STAR ORCHESTRA Dark Star Orchestra performs Friday and Saturday at UC Theatre in downtown Berkeley. The popular band’s shows are built off the Grateful Dead’s extensive catalog as well as the skills of the individual musicians. So, on any given night, the band might perform a show based on a set list from the Grateful Dead’s 30 years of extensive touring or use their catalog to program a unique set list for the show. The UC Theatre says fans both young and old will enjoy sharing the experience. Friday, June 29, and Saturday, June 30, doors open at 7 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave.

HIP SPANIC ALLSTARS All the way from San Francisco’s Mission District, the Hip Spanic Allstars are putting on a funky show — “dance floor open!” — in Berkeley on Sunday. Some of the band members have been friends since they were teenagers, and all are residents of the Mission, who share a goal of keeping “the sound and spirit” of the neighborhood alive. They cite 1970s Chicano rock and funk (think Tower of Power and Santana) as their inspiration. Tickets are $16 in advance or $20 at the door. Sunday, July 1, 7 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St.

Don’t miss: John Seal’s review of Damsel which opens Friday in Berkeley.