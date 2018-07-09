Update: Fire ‘under control’ at the old Ace Hardware in downtown Berkeley

Fire crews in downtown Berkeley quickly brought a blaze at the old Ace Hardware building under control Monday night as neighbors were evacuated temporarily and helped outside to safety, authorities report.

Scroll down for an update from the deputy fire chief

The location was identified as 2145 University Ave., the longtime home of Ace Hardware before it moved to Milvia Street in 2016. Reports of the fire began to come in at about 10:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of University. The Berkeley Fire Department used water and foam to knock down the fire, according to unconfirmed scanner reports. Police helped with traffic control during the response.

Kevin Doxzen shared the following video of the fire just before 10:20 p.m. BFD had declared the fire under control as of about 10:30 p.m., according to unconfirmed scanner reports.

Deputy Berkeley Fire Chief Keith May confirmed at about 10:40 p.m. that the fire, which started to the rear of a building in the 2100 block of University Avenue, had been declared under control.

The initial report came in at 10:11 p.m., and crews arrived to the old Ace Hardware building at 10:15 p.m., May said.

Firefighters found a working fire and called a second alarm, drawing more resources to the scene, at 10:20 p.m. By 10:32 p.m., the fire was under control, however. Four engines, a truck, a battalion chief and an ambulance remained on scene as of the time of May’s update.

“They’re just doing some overhaul, to mop up and make sure nothing flares up,” he said. Investigators also will begin to attempt to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage, he said.

Nearby residents were evacuated, but May said the building that caught fire was vacant. He said, according to initial reports, the fire began behind the old Ace Hardware, perhaps in some trash cans, and then spread inside.

There have been no reports of injuries, he said.

As of about 11:20 p.m., residents had been allowed to return home, according to scanner reports.

Berkeleyside will update this story when additional information becomes available.

This story was updated several times after publication due to the developing nature of events.