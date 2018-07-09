Reminder: Beer — or coffee or wine — with Berkeleyside, July 10

As part of our ongoing series of community meet-ups, Berkeleyside will be popping up at Way Station Brew in downtown Berkeley Tuesday evening.

Join Berkeleyside co-founders Tracey Taylor and Frances Dinkelspiel and Nosh editor Sarah Han, at Beers with Berkeleyside on July 10. Come share your ideas, ask questions, and discuss whatever’s on your mind. Let us know you’re planning to come on the Facebook Event page.

Where: Way Station Brew, 2120 Dwight Way (at Shattuck), Berkeley 94704

Date: Tuesday July 10

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.