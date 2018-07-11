The Berkeley Wire: 07.11.18

- Black enrollment at UC has never recovered since 1996 affirmative action ban (Cal Matters)
- Native American tribes clash with UC over bones of their ancestors (Cal Matters)
- City Council approves petition to name Ashby BART station after Mable Howard (Daily Cal)
- Calvin Klein incorporates Cal logos into new line (Golden Bears blog)
- Podcast: Peregrine falcons zip through UC campus at top speeds (UCB News)
- Cal math major named advisor to UC Regents (UCB News)
- Courts still reviewing Berkeley's cell phone warning law (Sacramento Bee)