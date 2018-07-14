3 people injured early Saturday in possible freeway shooting in Berkeley

Three people are in the hospital after a shooting that may have taken place on Interstate 80 in Berkeley early Saturday morning, the Oakland CHP reports.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately available, said Officer Herman Baza, Oakland CHP spokesman. The investigation is underway.

Baza said eastbound I-80 lanes were blocked, at Gilman Street, as of about 4 a.m. The Google Maps traffic view indicated a serious slowdown in the area as of publication time.

Reports of the shooting came in to the CHP at about 3:20 a.m., Baza said. There was no indication as to when the freeway lanes might reopen.

As of about 4:15 a.m., investigators were still working to determine exactly where the shooting may have taken place.

Berkeleyside will update this story if additional detail becomes available.