Shop Talk: Aaron Brothers; CoWorking With Wisdom; Wells Fargo; Anthropologie

AARON BROTHERS The longtime art supplies and framing shop on Shattuck is closing as part of a sweep of closures of its stores nationwide. Arts and crafts chain Michael’s, its parent company, will absorb the custom framing department into its Michael’s stores. Aaron Brothers will close, along with 93 other locations — 13 of which are in the Bay Area — by the end of July. Only three will remain, all located in Texas. A store-wide sale on all inventory is underway at the Berkeley store until closing day. Aaron Brothers, 2450 Shattuck Ave. (between Haste and Dwight Way), Berkeley 94704. Tel: 510-841-0200. Open Mon.- Sat., 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Connect on Facebook and Instagram.

COWORKING WITH WISDOM A new co-working space is set to open in downtown Berkeley in September. The space, which is within Dharma College on Harold Way, will have multiple common areas, dedicated desks and private offices and conference rooms as is usual for co-working offices. What sets this one apart is its intention to more fully realize the phrase, “work-life balance” by offering on-site mindfulness resources and classes in meditation and yoga. The member dining area will have a Chez Panisse-trained chef on site on select days to provide healthy gourmet lunches. A soft opening was held on Monday, July 2, for new member enrollment with a grand opening slated for September. “You hear the phrase work-life balance a lot, but we are aiming to actually create it within one place for our members. That’s the aspect we are most excited about”, said Curtis Carter, director of business development. CoWorking With Wisdom, Dharma College, 2222 Harold Way (between Allston and Kittredge), Berkeley 94704. Tel: 510-337-4000. Member hours: Mon. through Sat., 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Administrative hours: Mon. through Fri., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WELLS FARGO BANK The Wells Fargo branch at 2460 Bancroft Way (between Dana and Telegraph) directly across from campus, closed back in September when its lease came up for renewal. According to Gordon Commercial Real Estate, the broker for the space, a new tenant has signed and a six month build-out is now underway for an undisclosed food vendor. Wells Fargo will leave two ATMs in the storefront of the new business.

ANTHROPOLOGIE The clothing and home goods business Anthropologie has added a new dimension to many of its stores, including at its Fourth Street location in Berkeley. Launched on June 25, the chain now offers Wellness by Anthropologie, a shop-in-shop concept dedicated to healthy living. A dedicated, 1,000-square-foot space features beauty and self-care brands for face and body, essential oils, teas and aromatherapy items, supplements and fitness products with an emphasis on environmentally conscious, ethically crafted products. Anthropologie, 750 Hearst Ave., Berkeley 94710. Tel: 510-486-0705. Open Mon. through Sat., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

