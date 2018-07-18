Berkeley police hope video can help solve group’s unprovoked attack of man, 72

Editor’s Note: The videos released by BPD are explicit and may be disturbing.

A 72-year-old Berkeley man walking near the police station earlier this month was seriously injured when a group of young men shoved him down from behind and kicked him numerous times, authorities said Wednesday.

Scroll down for two more videos from BPD

Police described the group as six to eight black males in their late teens or early 20s. They left in a newer model silver or white minivan that may have been a Nissan Quest, BPD said.

The Berkeley Police Department has released three videos related to the attack and hopes sharing them will help lead to a break in the case.

According to a statement released Wednesday, the man was walking at 3:30 a.m. July 6 on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, between University Avenue and Addison Street, when the attack took place. That’s just north of the Berkeley Police Department, which is located at 2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

“Without making any demands, the group shoved the resident to the ground and kicked him repeatedly,” said BPD. “Unable to move after the fall, the resident called BPD for help after the suspects left the area.”

The man, who received serious injuries during the attack, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has since been released, BPD said.

In the video, the group can be seen striking the man in the back of the head. When he falls, they circle around him and continue the attack. After they leave, multiple vehicles can be seen driving past the man as he struggles to get up.

Police are asking anyone with information to call BPD’s Homicide Unit at 510-981-5741.