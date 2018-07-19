Police: Tools taken during armed robbery in northwest Berkeley

Police have responded to northwest Berkeley for a report of an armed robbery, authorities have confirmed.

Police were on the scene in the 1400 block of Stannage Avenue as of about 1:50 p.m.

Berkeley Police Officer Byron White, department spokesman, said the robbers reportedly pointed a gun before taking tools from the scene at about 1:45 p.m.

Little information was available because the incident, on Stannage near Page Street, just happened.

