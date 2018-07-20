Police: Fight over Fat Slice pizza sparked Southside Berkeley shooting

An argument between acquaintances early Friday morning, over whether to stay on Telegraph Avenue and get food at a popular pizza spot after a night of drinking, led to a shooting in a Southside Berkeley parking garage that caused serious injuries, police said.

The victim, a 25-year-old man from Pinole, is expected to survive, said Lt. Peter Hong of the Berkeley Police Department.

The alleged shooter, 38-year-old Justin Reed of San Pablo, was the person to call 911 to say his friend had been shot and needed help, Hong said.

The call came into BPD around 1 a.m. Police responded to the Sather Gate parking garage, at 2450 Durant Ave., and learned that the shooting began as a dispute “over whether to stick around and eat at Fat Slice, or go home,” Hong said. “Then they really got into an argument, and one decided to shoot the other.”

Hong said the men had been drinking before the shooting took place. Police recovered a firearm at the scene, Hong said.

Reed, whose listed occupation is a UPS package handler, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person, and two other firearm-related violations, as well as possession of Xanax, according to jail records and police.

He remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin with a bail of $105,000, and is scheduled for arraignment Monday, according to court records online.

Read more about shootings in Berkeley in 2018.