The Berkeley Wire: 07.20.18

- You've heard of Berkeley. Is Merced the future of the University of California? (New York Times)
- UC Berkeley fires 6 campus officers (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Review: White privilege inspires a savvy comedy — 'White' in Berkeley (Mercury News)
- UC Berkeley cops slept during night shifts, university says. They’re fired (Sacramento Bee)
- Summer time at Berkeley and beyond (UC Berkeley)
- Cafe near UC Berkeley campus loses liquor license (Mercury News)
- Newly built Berkeley contemporary open Sunday (San Francisco Chronicle)
- A lifelong friendship fuels the chemistry of 'Blindspotting' (Washington Post)