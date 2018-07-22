1 person injured, 2 homes struck by gunfire in West Berkeley

A shooting sent one person to the hospital and left two homes damaged by gunfire early Sunday morning, authorities report.

Lt. David Lindenau of the Berkeley Police Department said authorities learned of the shooting just after 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

According to police radio recordings reviewed by Berkeleyside, officers heard two “clusters” of gunfire, and numerous callers reported the shooting to BPD soon afterward.

Lindenau said officers “eventually located an uncooperative gunshot victim” in an apartment in the 1000 block of Delaware Street. The person appeared to have been shot in the toe and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Lindeau said two homes nearby, including one in the same block of Delaware where the victim was located and one nearby on 10th Street, were damaged by gunfire during the shooting.

According to scanner traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside, police found casings in the street on Delaware, and a bullet tore through the wall of a resident’s living room on 10th.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read more about shootings in Berkeley in 2018.