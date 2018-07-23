How Quirky is Berkeley? The rising star of muralist Angel Jesus Perez

Berkeley has enjoyed 45 years of murals since Stefen painted the Dutch Boy mural on the southeast corner of Milvia and University. Osha Newman, Eduardo Pineda, Juana Alicia, and many others have followed, giving us their murals to enjoy. Art is not eternal, and murals are lost to paint or the wrecking ball, but the parade of new muralists marches on.

Angel Jesus Perez, shown above working on the “Displacement of Beauty and Migration of Gentrification” mural along Alcatraz, just west of Adeline, is a bright addition to our cadre of muralists. He is the senior artist and print tech for Youth Spirits Artworks.

Perez led the Youth Spirits Artwork neighborhood volunteer groups that painted these two murals near the YSA office.

Perez’s dedication to community and youth and at-risk youth and poor youth and homeless youth inspires. He is a cultural warrior, an artist, a teacher, a community organizer. He is a inspiration — truly.