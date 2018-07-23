South Berkeley man, 34, arrested in new gun case

A 34-year-old cook on probation is in custody Monday after being arrested over the weekend on suspicion of having a loaded stolen gun, authorities report.

Reginald Sinegal was arrested Saturday at 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of Russell Street at the Rosewood Manor apartment complex, said Lt. David Lindenau of the Berkeley Police Department.

Lindenau said officers on patrol were conducting a security check at the Rosewood and spotted a few people walk away when they noticed officers in the area.

The officers found a backpack that the group had left behind, and inside that backpack they recovered a gun. During the subsequent investigation, according to Lindenau, Sinegal told police some of the items in the backpack belonged to him — but he did not claim ownership of the gun.

Sunday, officers searched Sinegal’s apartment at the Rosewood, and found ammunition and firearm magazines, some of which fit the gun police found in the backpack. Sinegal was arrested on suspicion of several felonies related to the stolen gun.

Sinegal is on probation in Alameda County in connection with a vehicle theft case, according to court records online. He was arrested in Berkeley in August 2016 in connection with a stolen rental car the California Highway Patrol had connected to him, according to Berkeleyside records.

In August 2017, he was charged with having another loaded stolen gun, along with other violations. He entered a no contest plea for a lesser sentence in that case in connection with having a concealed firearm. That also led to probation, according to Alameda County court records online.

Sinegal remains in custody at Berkeley Jail with a bail of $80,000. He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday, according to jail records online.