The Nosh Wire: 07.24.18

- Bites: Rudy’s Can’t Fail closing Uptown café, Kono Pizza opens in Berkeley, Oakland’s new black farmers market (Nosh)
- Cafe Durant loses liquor license for 1 year for serving alcohol to underage people (Daily Cal)
- Mak-‘amham aims to bring back Indigenous ways starting with Café Ohlone in Berkeley (East Bay Express)
- Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe calls it quits in Oakland (East Bay Times)
- A review of Nyum Bai in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood (Focus Snap Eat)
- Vine of the times: Oakland's top 3 wine tasting rooms (Hoodline)