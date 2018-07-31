Post-legalization, there are clear benefits to having a medical marijuana recommendation

This story is brought to you by NuggMD, an online telemedicine portal for medical marijuana, that has helped over 100,000 patients get their doctor’s recommendation.

Recreational cannabis in the Golden State is a big deal. Passed in 2016, it makes California the sixth state to legalize recreational marijuana. Many thought this new market would mark the end of medical cannabis, but that’s far from true. Two years later, a medical marijuana ID card (MMJ ID card) offers more benefits than ever, especially in the Bay Area where medical marijuana is flourishing. The rate at which the cards are being issued has increased, a clear sign that seeing a cannabis doctor is still worth your time.

Local municipalities against recreational cannabis

NuggMD keeps track of the California municipalities that prohibit marijuana. Currently, there are 332 that ban all commercial cannabis activities, but the Bay Area is certainly not one of those.

As of July 2017, of California municipalities:

14% authorize recreational cannabis dispensaries

19% allow recreational deliveries inside their borders

20% permit storefront medical cannabis dispensaries

32% grant medical cannabis deliveries like Nugg inside their borders

Berkeley and the East Bay allow for both recreational and medical cannabis establishments, but you have far more options with a MMJ card.

The benefits of medical cannabis

Medical cannabis patients also enjoy a plethora of benefits. These include:

Higher possession limits.

Medical cannabis establishments are legally allowed later operating hours.

Less restrictive purchase limits.

Strong legal protections under by Prop. 215.

Exemption from state (and some) local sales taxes.

In the Bay Area, you’re allowed to grow more cannabis plants.

People 18+ can buy medical cannabis with a MMJ card

Cannabis remains illegal for people under 21, so the only way to get legal marijuana is with a MMJ ID card.*

(*Due to Measure BB, backed and passed by Weedmaps, medical cannabis patients in Santa Ana under the age of 21 cannot purchase cannabis without their parents’ or guardians’ presence.)

MMIC or doctor’s recommendation

A MMJ ID card is part of a California program that registers all medical cannabis patients into a statewide database. It’s designed to easily verify them in the system only using an ID number — no private info like your address, phone number or social security.

Most people just go for a marijuana recommendation and never bother with a MMIC since it doesn’t require state registration (sharing personal info scares some). However, a MMIC is the only way to get a sales tax exemption.

No matter your preference, both protect your personal information in accordance with HIPPA regulations.

Medical marijuana recommendation

The process of applying is about as simple as packing a bowl of cannabis: find a certified cannabis doctor, fill out a medical questionnaire, be evaluated by the doctor, find out if you’re approved, and wait for your rec. in the mail.

