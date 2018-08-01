Man charged with attempted murder after downtown Berkeley stabbing

A 22-year-old Berkeley man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing Sunday evening at a downtown Berkeley park, according to court papers.

Kendall Joe Yazzie is being held without bail and is set to enter a plea in the case Aug. 10, according to jail records online.

Police said witnesses helped them locate Yazzie after the stabbing, and also helped them find his knife, which he had tossed on the roof of a building in the southeast corner of Civic Center Park, at 2151 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Police got multiple reports about the stabbing, in the parking lot between Civic Center Park and City Hall, at 2180 Milvia St., at 6:50 p.m. Sunday.

According to court papers, the 29-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest and once in the face. He received a laceration to the arm during the attack, too.

Police said they found Yazzie hiding nearby, at Old City Hall at 2134 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Two witnesses identified him as the person responsible for the stabbing, according to court documents.

Yazzie was charged with attempted murder, including three special allegations: that there was great bodily injury, that he had used a knife, and that he was on felony probation at the time of the stabbing.

Yazzie has one prior felony conviction, according to court papers, for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. He was sentenced to probation in May.

Online records from Alameda County Superior Court list additional misdemeanor violations for Yazzie in the past, too.