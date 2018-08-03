The Berkeley Wire: 08.03.18

- Berkeley rabbis object to Bazian as standby for city council’s Davila (J-Weekly)
- Obama wades into California midterm—with a few surprises (Cal Matters)
- Berkeley: Alt right planning 'anti communist' rally for Sunday, city braces for impact (Mercury News)
- La Marcha unleashes weekly Spanish brunch in Berkeley (Eater SF)
- Faces of Berkeley: UC Berkeley alumnus Victor Santos works to change the finance world (Daily Californian)
- Berkeley to host free, family-friendly Fourth Street County Fair (East Bay Times)
- Activists to hold vigil for 2 who died at or near Santa Rita Jail (SFGate)