The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Aug. 3-5

NOVALIMA The Freight & Salvage has an established reputation as a stage for roots music from all corners of the US. But it has been branching out, and one of the fruits of that expanded vision is the Raices series of contemporary Latino American music, curated by John Santos. On Saturday night as part of the Raices series, the Afro-Peruvian group Novalima will perform. “While their sound is futuristic and cutting-edge, the roots of Novalima’s music reach back hundreds of years. In a far-too familiar tale, African slaves were brought to Peru as early as the 1500s until the middle of the 19th Century, establishing an outpost of the African-Diaspora on the Pacific coast of South America. Over the years, the soul and rhythms of Africa melded with the melodies and instruments of Europe and the Andes. The result is rich musical repertoire that existed for generations on the periphery of Peruvian popular culture.” The four founders of Novolima, Ramon Perez-Prieto, Grimaldo Del Solar, Rafael Morales, and Carlos Li Carrillo, started playing together during their high school years in Lima in the ’80s. Saturday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison Ave.

WHITE Shotgun Players just extended the run of White, its current production. Berkeleyside’s own Emily Mendel called it “bold and engaging” with a “first rate” cast and direction. Shotgun’s own description is intriguing: “White navigates the treacherous waters of code-switching and cultural appropriation with biting wit and a splash of disco realism.” White plays this weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and the extension means there are performances from Aug. 8-12. Shotgun Players, 1901 Ashby Ave.

RISOGRAPH Visual artists aren’t always famous for their mathematical skills, but the title of the Saturday workshop at BAMFA – 1+1=11 – raised my eyebrows. Participants in the workshop, led by local designer Tim Belonax, will use BAMPFA’s Risograph printer to create postcards “that mine new meaning out of inventive alphanumeric combinations.” Hence the wonky arithmetic of the title. (A Risograph printer, dontcha know, is a kind of newfangled mimeograph, made by the Riso Kagaku Corporation in Japan). Belonax’s workshop is part of the public programs associated with Way Bay, which has engaged Bay Area creative practitioners of all stripes to share their craft at BAMPFA throughout the year. Saturday, Aug. 4, 12 p.m., BAMPFA, 2155 Center St.

CREATE YOUR SUMMER TOUR A confession: I don’t understand the UC Theatre’s Saturday night Create Your Summer Tour. Apparently three “YouTube creators,” Karina Garcia, Wengie and Natalies Outlet (another puzzle: why no apostrophe?), will teach audience members “completely new hacks that will inspire them to feel imaginative, confident, and special.” The three creators will be “performing exclusive on-stage DIYs, crafts, hacks, and lifestyle advice.” There’s also, inevitably, a merchandise pop-up store. For aspiring YouTube creators, I guess. (Now watch, they’ll be lining up around the block for this.) Saturday, Aug. 4, 6 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave.

ROLLING THUNDER This is more like it (for my tastes. YMMV). “Rolling Thunder brings a kaleidoscopic appreciation of Bob Dylan. Take one ‘Blonde on Blonde’ song. Add a large spoonful of Grateful Dead essence, Van Morrison passion, and Dr. John’s Cajun hot sauce. And shake!” That’s all happening at Ashkenaz on Sunday night. Rolling Thunder has Berkeley-based singer Zoe Carter on lead vocals, with Brian Bloom (“spicy vocals and bad-ass guitar”) and Martin Gran on guitar, Steve Capper on keyboards, Charlie McCoy and Joe Mockus in the rhythm section, Paul Herzoff on harmonica and “siren whistle savant” John Bock. Sunday, Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., Ashkenaz, 1317 San Pablo Ave.

