Update: 3 arrests already at rally, truck with ‘banned weapons’ confiscated

Update, 12:30 p.m. Hundreds of protesters have marched through Berkeley streets, and ended up at Civic Center Park. See the Berkeleyside Twitter feed for live updates. There have already been scuffles at the park.

Update: 11:40 a.m. Berkeley police have already made three arrests in connection with Sunday’s protests, authorities report: Jason Wallach, 49, of Oakland was arrested near Ohlone Park on suspicion of possession of a banned weapon; Kate Brenner, 69, of Oakland was arrested near Hearst Avenue and Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a banned weapon; and Kristin Edith Koster, 50, of Berkeley was arrested near Ohlone Park on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon.

Officer Byron White of the Berkeley Police Department said BPD also towed a truck, from Hearst and McGee avenues, between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The truck had banned weapons on it, he said. White said the truck was towed because it was “involved in a criminal offense.”

White declined to say exactly what the banned weapons were that were associated with the truck or arrests, but he said he’s already seen shields, signs with rocks taped to the back of them and long metal crowbars.

Original story, 11:25 a.m. Authorities have closed numerous downtown Berkeley streets in preparation for Sunday’s planned rallies, set to take place at Ohlone Park and Civic Center Park, and on the streets between.

Berkeleyside’s Natalie Orenstein and Frances Dinkelspiel have gone out to see what’s happening. Follow their live tweets.

Streets closed to vehicle traffic include parts of University Avenue, Shattuck Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. See the map below for the impacted areas. “Because of expected demonstrations in the area of Civic Center Park, several roads are blocked for vehicle traffic. If travelling [sic] through the area, you should plan for delays and consider alternate routes,” BPD said in a Nixle alert. Authorities did not say when streets would re-open.

Friday, the city of Berkeley issued a list of rules related to banned weapons and other items for both the parks and surrounding streets. Banned items include “sticks, pipes, poles and anything else that can be used for a ‘riot.'” Many items have been banned in a large swath of downtown Berkeley and the Southside neighborhood. Other items, such as facial coverings, have only been banned in the parks themselves.

Police warned demonstrators that the rules must be followed, writing on Twitter, “We will be making arrests.”

The city has also urged rally participants: “Don’t get baited by provocateurs. Stay safe at protests — and separate yourself from violence.”

Several scenes from downtown early Sunday appear above, courtesy of one of our community contributors.

Berkeleyside will update this post if there is significant news to share.